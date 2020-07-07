Goodreads Summer Reading 2020
The 100 Most Popular Sci-Fi Books on Goodreads

Posted by Cybil on July 7, 2020
145 likes · 206 comments


Dystopias, alien invasions, regenerated dinosaurs, space operas, multiverses, and more, the realm of science fiction takes readers out of this world to tackle all-too-real issues, including oppression, bigotry, censorship, and the horrors of war. To celebrate the most inventive of genres, we’re exploring readers’ 100 most popular science fiction novels of all time on Goodreads.

As all good sci-fi readers know, the science behind the story is half the fun. To create our list, we ran the data to reveal the most reviewed books on our site. Additionally, each title needed at least a 3.5-star rating from your fellow readers to join this list. And, since science fiction is known for its continuing voyages, in the case of multiple titles from the same series, we chose the one with the most reviews.

Here are the top science fiction novels on Goodreads, listed from 1 to 100. We hope you discover a book or two you’ll want to read in this lineup, whether it’s a classic of the genre or one of the newer entries to sci-fi.


#1

1984
#2

Animal Farm
#3

Fahrenheit 451
#4

Brave New World
#5

The Handmaid's Tale (The Handmaid's Tale, #1)
#6

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, #1)
#7

Frankenstein: The 1818 Text
#8

Slaughterhouse-Five
#9

Ender's Game (Ender's Saga, #1)
#10

Ready Player One (Ready Player One, #1)
#11

The Martian
#12

Jurassic Park (Jurassic Park, #1)
#13

Dune (Dune, #1)
#14

The Road
#15

The Stand
#16

A Clockwork Orange
#17

Flowers for Algernon
#18

Never Let Me Go
#19

The Time Machine
#20

Foundation (Foundation, #1)
#21

Cat's Cradle
#22

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (Blade Runner, #1)
#23

Station Eleven
#24

Stranger in a Strange Land
#25

I, Robot (Robot, #0.1)
#26

Neuromancer (Sprawl, #1)
#27

2001: A Space Odyssey (Space Odyssey, #1)
#28

The War of the Worlds
#29

Dark Matter
#30

Snow Crash
#31

Red Rising (Red Rising Saga, #1)
#32

The Andromeda Strain (Andromeda, #1)
#33

Oryx and Crake (MaddAddam, #1)
#34

Cloud Atlas
#35

The Martian Chronicles
#36

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
#37

Blindness
#38

Starship Troopers
#39

Hyperion (Hyperion Cantos, #1)
#40

The Man in the High Castle
#41

Artemis
#42

Leviathan Wakes (The Expanse, #1)
#43

Wool (Silo, #1)
#44

Old Man's War (Old Man's War, #1)
#45

Annihilation (Southern Reach, #1)
#46

The Power
#47

The Invisible Man
#48

The Forever War (The Forever War, #1)
#49

Rendezvous with Rama (Rama, #1)
#50

The Three-Body Problem (Remembrance of Earth’s Past #1)
#51

Childhood's End
#52

Contact
#53

Kindred
#54

The Left Hand of Darkness (Hainish Cycle #4)
#55

The Sirens of Titan
#56

The Moon is a Harsh Mistress
#57

Ringworld (Ringworld #1)
#58

Cryptonomicon
#59

The Passage (The Passage, #1)
#60

Parable of the Sower (Earthseed, #1)
#61

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (Dirk Gently, #1)
#62

The Sparrow (The Sparrow, #1)
#63

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet (Wayfarers, #1)
#64

The Mote in God's Eye (Moties, #1)
#65

A Canticle for Leibowitz
#66

Seveneves
#67

The Day of the Triffids
#68

A Scanner Darkly
#69

Altered Carbon (Takeshi Kovacs, #1)
#70

Redshirts
#71

The Dispossessed
#72

Recursion
#73

Ancillary Sword (Imperial Radch #2)
#74

The Illustrated Man
#75

Doomsday Book (Oxford Time Travel, #1)
#76

Binti (Binti, #1)
#77

Shards of Honour (Vorkosigan Saga, #1)
#78

Consider Phlebas (Culture #1)
#79

Out of the Silent Planet (The Space Trilogy, #1)
#80

Solaris
#81

Heir to the Empire (Star Wars: The Thrawn Trilogy, #1)
#82

Stories of Your Life and Others
#83

All Systems Red (The Murderbot Diaries, #1)
#84

Children of Time (Children of Time #1)
#85

We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1)
#86

Red Mars (Mars Trilogy, #1)
#87

Lock In (Lock In, #1)
#88

The Humans
#89

The Long Earth (The Long Earth, #1)
#90

Sleeping Giants (Themis Files, #1)
#91

Vox
#92

Severance
#93

Exhalation
#94

This Is How You Lose the Time War
#95

The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories
#96

Gideon the Ninth (The Locked Tomb, #1)
#97

The Collapsing Empire (The Interdependency, #1)
#98

American War
#99

The Calculating Stars (Lady Astronaut, #1)
#100

Provenance (Imperial Radch)
How many of these books have you read? What’s your favorite sci-fi novel of all time? Let’s talk books in the comments!

Comments Showing 1-50 of 206 (206 new)


message 1: by Jane (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:22AM

Jane Mitchell-Barnes I was disappointed that Iain M Banks was not higher on this list. Consider Phlebas is one of my favourite books of any genre. His culture novels are epic.


message 2: by Rawzer (last edited Jul 07, 2020 02:26AM) (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:26AM

Rawzer looking forward to spending some time working through this list. Obviously its wrong because Dune is definitively No 1 on any list of greatest SciFi novels, but looks like its got some great stuff on there!


message 3: by Omar (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:30AM

Omar Kooheji Jane wrote: "I was disappointed that Iain M Banks was not higher on this list. Consider Phlebas is one of my favourite books of any genre. His culture novels are epic."

I'm not sure the Phlebas is that accessible, I read it and I found it a bit of a slog, I enjoyed it in the end, but it put me off reading the later novels in the series.


message 4: by Dirk (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:33AM

Dirk Van Read 31, and a lot still on my to-read list.
Missing a couple of very good recent ones:

The Vanished Birds

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/4...

Oona out of Order:

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/4...

Network Effect:

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/5...

The City we Became:

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/4...


message 5: by Joseph (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:34AM

Joseph Not read 1984 since I was in school. Must re-read it. I dont remember it being good enough to be in the top 50. Influential? Sure. But thats not the list title.


message 6: by Jeremy (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:35AM

Jeremy Jane wrote: "I was disappointed that Iain M Banks was not higher on this list. Consider Phlebas is one of my favourite books of any genre. His culture novels are epic."
Agreed! There are also novels here that aren't really SF... 'Animal Farm' for example...
But still includes some really good books...
Try Dan Simmons Hyperion. Another favourite writer of mine.


message 7: by Людовика (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:35AM

Людовика Фьюртенде Wow! Whole THREE books by not English-speaking authors! Congratulations.


message 8: by Ms (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:38AM

Ms E.A.Thompson Read 14. Started in 1960s with John Wyndham’s Chrysalids, still a readable book. Gradually moved onto the sci fi/fantasy spectrum. Favourite sci fi has to be Left Hand of Darkness. I own all Le Guin’s novels, poetry, and essays, plus books about her books!


message 9: by Steve (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:47AM

Steve Hudson I'm sorry, but Tiger Tiger (The Stars my Destination) by Alfred Bester is the real No. 1


message 10: by Omar (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:55AM

Omar Kooheji Dirk wrote: "Read 31, and a lot still on my to-read list.
Missing a couple of very good recent ones:

The Vanished Birds

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/4...

Oona out of Order:

htt..."

I don't think there are multiple books in the same series there, so All Systems Red covers Network Effect. And the City we Became is Horror not Science fiction.

I'm going add Oona out of Order and Vanished birds to my to read pile though.


message 11: by Taalteek (new)
Jul 07, 2020 02:55AM

Taalteek For me the all-time number one is The Left Hand of Darknees by Ursula K. LeGuin.


message 12: by Phil Hartley (new)
Jul 07, 2020 03:16AM

Phil Hartley Really? No Sanderson? Mistborn is absolutely epic, no Feist? Lawrence? GRRM? Gemmell? This list is terrible, old does not equal best.


message 13: by Andrew (new)
Jul 07, 2020 03:20AM

Andrew Joseph wrote: "Not read 1984 since I was in school. Must re-read it. I dont remember it being good enough to be in the top 50. Influential? Sure. But thats not the list title."

Possibly the best book ever written. Not one word wasted.


message 14: by Nina (new)
Jul 07, 2020 03:25AM

Nina I do not understand why, there a so little recent scifi books


message 15: by Robert (new)
Jul 07, 2020 03:32AM

Robert Goldring No Cordwainer Smith? Really?


message 16: by Ashley (new)
Jul 07, 2020 03:37AM

Ashley Rawzer wrote: "looking forward to spending some time working through this list. Obviously its wrong because Dune is definitively No 1 on any list of greatest SciFi novels, but looks like its got some great stuff ..."

And only one Dune book to boot!? Madness!


message 17: by Paul (last edited Jul 07, 2020 04:01AM) (new)
Jul 07, 2020 03:56AM

Paul Brant A lazy pretty predictable list .
SF has moved on from this , become mainstream ?
ALL of the Culture works from Iain Banks should be in the top ten surely!


message 18: by Mark Reynolds (new)
Jul 07, 2020 04:16AM

Mark Reynolds Dune is #1, sorry | both Children of and Chapterhouse should also be in the list.
The list should also include Friday (Heinlein) for a good old fashioned romp.
The Caves of Steel - made such a deep impression on extremes of society, Welcome to the Monkey House (Vonnegut) and The Grey Lensman were all formative with Dune.

It's also truely disappointing that James DiGritz has not made an appearance for the sidewards look at the future; in fact nothing from Harry Harrison (a legend), Ben Bova (Peacekeepers in particular), Greg Bear (Eon et al) or Anne McCaffrey (Tower & Hive).


message 19: by Katie (new)
Jul 07, 2020 04:17AM

Katie Read 51 of these, for those commenting on the missing names etc. it is the all time most popular SF books on Goodreads so you are not likely to see all of your favourites, it is in my view a pretty good list to get you started in the genre and a feel for its development, really new books are not going to appear because they have not as yet got a following which will make them the best sellers of the future, give it time...


message 20: by James (new)
Jul 07, 2020 04:22AM

James Whitaker 40/100. Lists are a perversion, even if they are interesting! Utterly begs the question of what we feel "science fiction" to be. Get away from a linear presentation with no indication of how many nominated each book/author. What about a list of authors? Or series (e.g. Ringworld)?
You have already cost me a trip to Amazon and I worry that there may be more. :-)
Now let us see 101- 200?


message 21: by Rawzer (new)
Jul 07, 2020 04:27AM

Rawzer Mark Reynolds wrote: "Dune is #1, sorry | both Children of and Chapterhouse should also be in the list.
The list should also include Friday (Heinlein) for a good old fashioned romp.
The Caves of Steel - made such a deep..."

Chapterhouse is an interesting call, we probably need to create our own 'greatest Dune novels' list


message 22: by Colin (new)
Jul 07, 2020 04:33AM

Colin Murtagh Phil Hartley wrote: "Really? No Sanderson? Mistborn is absolutely epic, no Feist? Lawrence? GRRM? Gemmell? This list is terrible, old does not equal best."

It's SF not Fantasy


message 23: by Wendy (new)
Jul 07, 2020 04:36AM

Wendy Cooper My favourite sci-fi book of all time is 2001 a space odyssey. It's the best sci-fi book in existence.


message 24: by Mike (last edited Jul 07, 2020 04:52AM) (new)
Jul 07, 2020 04:52AM

Mike Rothery 26 of these, some many, many years ago. Those that stick in memory are Pratchett, Heinlein, Asimov, Adams and LeGuin.


message 25: by Peter (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:01AM

Peter Breingan I cannot understand why Greg Bear is missing.
Aeon and Forge of God are my most favourite sci-fi reads.


message 26: by George (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:03AM

George Lattimore No John Brunner. His "The Sheep Looked Up" was ahead of its time with respect to the environment. Should be somewhere on that list.


message 27: by Paulo (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:03AM

Paulo Consider Phlebas is on the list, at 78.


message 28: by George (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:04AM

George Lattimore Mark Reynolds wrote: "Dune is #1, sorry | both Children of and Chapterhouse should also be in the list.
The list should also include Friday (Heinlein) for a good old fashioned romp.
The Caves of Steel - made such a deep..."

You are right of course as the Real #1. Dune rules, even all these years later


message 29: by Martin (last edited Jul 07, 2020 05:08AM) (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:04AM

Martin Whitfield Some very, very tired worthy stuff.
Starship Trooper, Dirk Gently and Ready Player One ?
Really ? I liked the books but top 100 ?
Love Scalzi but 3 books by him and nothing from Peter Hamiliton, Alistair Reynolds or Neal Asher seems a bit greedy?
Though nice to see that Corey and Morgan scraped in.


message 30: by Daniel Kavanagh (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:15AM

Daniel Kavanagh Surprised Lucifers hammer didn’t make the cut


message 31: by Fiona (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:17AM

Fiona Orr Strange list - not one Anne McCaffrey title?!


message 32: by Jon (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:26AM

Jon Davis Jane wrote: "I was disappointed that Iain M Banks was not higher on this list. Consider Phlebas is one of my favourite books of any genre. His culture novels are epic."

I am with you there, dude. Top 10 at least


message 33: by Federico (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:31AM

Federico I was disappointed not to find any of Jack McDevitt's works in this list. After reading pretty much everything he's published, I would strongly recommend:
The Hercules Text
Eternity Road
Ancient Shores
The Engines of God


message 34: by Federico (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:32AM

Federico Peter wrote: "I cannot understand why Greg Bear is missing.
Aeon and Forge of God are my most favourite sci-fi reads."
Agreed!


message 35: by Rob (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:45AM

Rob Milnes It's true. Ian M Banks is (tragically, was) the best sf writer and consider phloebas is not nearly his best tho v v good. Consider Against a dark background and Player of Games (definitely his best). A desperate shame that he is no longer with us. No Hamilton either????


message 36: by Jacques (new)
Jul 07, 2020 05:53AM

Jacques Lajoie Daniel Kavanagh wrote: "Surprised Lucifers hammer didn’t make the cut"

And many others from Larry Niven, like the Ringworld series, or The Integral Trees... The triumph of imagination !


message 37: by Peter (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:13AM

Peter Lanier's 'Hiero's Journey' & it's sequel are my all time favourite sci-fi novels, just nudging Iain M Banks's Culture novels into next place


message 38: by Anne (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:14AM

Anne Rather pleased and surprised to see that I have read quite a number of these considering that I wouldn't say it was my favourite genre. What about "on the Beach" by Neville Shute which was foretelling the future- or not!


message 39: by John (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:19AM

John How are these sorted? For example, Crouch's Recursion has about 5,000 more ratings than Morgan's Altered Carbon, and has an average rating of 4.17 vs. 4.05. But it's ranked lower?

Not to mention Altered Carbon is just not good. Bad, really bad.


message 40: by Dirk (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:20AM

Dirk Van Rob wrote: "It's true. Ian M Banks is (tragically, was) the best sf writer and consider phloebas is not nearly his best tho v v good. Consider Against a dark background and Player of Games (definitely his best..."

Don't forget Exession!
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1...

As always these lists are just the numbers. 1984 has more than 3 million ratings!!! And almost 50 % of them 5 stars and that is why it is on top of the list.
The Vanished Birds, one of the recent books I mentioned before has just a bit north of 1000 ratings with 40% 5 stars.


message 41: by Anne (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:26AM

Anne The Hopkins Manuscript by R C Sherriff - when the moon collides with earth... written in 1939 but well thought out and made me ask if it was possible/likely!


message 42: by Gene (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:27AM

Gene Takach Is there any reason "The Expanse" series books are not mentioned?


message 43: by Caryn (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:34AM

Caryn HEEEELLLLLLLOOOOOOO!!!! NK Jemison, people!!!!!!!!!!


message 44: by Raymond (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:41AM

Raymond Thompson I have read 44.

Le Guin's The Dispossessed should be higher.

Obviously we all have our own favourites that we would like to see included. Two of mine are McCaffrey's Dragonflight and Zelazny's Lord of Light, which I found very imaginative when I first read them.


message 45: by Björn (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:43AM

Björn Friðgeir "we ran the data to reveal the most reviewed books on our site"
Obviously so many commenters failed to read this.


message 46: by Fay (last edited Jul 07, 2020 06:47AM) (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:47AM

Fay Ratta Omar wrote: "Oona out o..."

Oona was such a disappointment for me and I am a huge time travel fan. I think there were enough people who didn't like it to keep it off the list


message 49: by John (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:50AM

John 44 Some I don't even recognise , I'm sure there are a few I add instead.


message 50: by Angie (new)
Jul 07, 2020 06:57AM

Angie You missed any book by N. K. Jemisin, especially The Fifth Season (Broken Earth Series, #1).


