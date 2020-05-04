Authors Offer Their Summer Reading Recommendations
One of the many things we love about authors is that they tend to have some of the best reading recommendations. So, as we head into our favorite season—which is Summer Reading, of course—we asked some of your favorite writers to suggest a few books for their readers to discover.
Below you'll find picks from beloved authors, including Margaret Atwood, Celeste Ng, Robert Dugoni, Ottessa Moshfegh, Casey McQuiston, and more! Be sure to add any recommendations that catch your eye to your Want to Read shelf.
Margaret Atwood
Author of The Testaments
Do we need to introduce the incomparable Margaret Atwood? She is, of course, the author of modern classics, including The Handmaid's Tale, Oryx and Crake, and Alias Grace. Her latest novel, The Testaments, is a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale and was one of the most anticipated books of 2019.
Here are her summer reading recommendations:
James McBride
Author of Deacon King Kong
James McBride's memoir, The Color of Water, spent two years on The New York Times' bestseller list. And his The Good Lord Bird won the National Book Award. So, readers rejoiced when he returned this year with the historical fiction novel Deacon King Kong, about a renowned local church deacon who shoots down a notorious drug dealer and the reverberations of the violence.
Here are his summer reading recommendations:
Celeste Ng
Author of Little Fires Everywhere
Celeste Ng's 2014 debut novel, Everything I Never Told You, was a bestseller and book club favorite. Her second novel, Little Fires Everywhere, won the 2017 Goodreads Choice Award for best fiction and has been adapted into a series on Hulu starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.
Here are her summer reading recommendations:
Anne Tyler
Author of Redhead by the Side of the Road
A longtime favorite writer, Anne Tyler won the Pulitzer Prize for Breathing Lessons in 1989. Her other bestsellers include The Accidental Tourist, A Spool of Blue Thread, and Clock Dance. Her latest novel, Redhead by the Side of the Road, was published in the U.S. in April.
Here are her summer reading recommendations:
Ottessa Moshfegh
Author of Death in Her Hands
Ottessa Moshfegh's fiction is highly original and always at least slightly disturbing. In her My Year of Rest and Relaxation, a woman decides to disappear from her life by entering a drugged hibernation. Moshfegh's new book, Death in Her Hands, is about an elderly woman who may be solving a murder that may have happened. That book will be published on June 23.
Here are her summer reading recommendations:
Alex Michaelides
Author of The Silent Patient
Alex Michaelides is a new name in the mystery genre, but he's wasted no time making his mark. His debut novel, The Silent Patient, was the hit suspense novel of 2019, winning the Goodreads Choice Award for best mystery as well as becoming a New York Times bestseller within a week of publication. He's working on his second book now.
Here are his summer reading recommendations:
Casey McQuiston
Author of Red, White & Royal Blue
Casey McQuiston's LGBTQ romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, about America's First Son falling for the Prince of Wales, had readers swooning. In fact, she won two 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards, for best debut and best romance!
Here are her summer reading recommendations:
Hugo Award–winning sci-fi author John Scalzi is known for beloved space operas, including the Old Man's War series. His latest series, The Interdependency, is back with its third installment this spring with The Last Emperox.
Here are his summer reading recommendations:
Robert Dugoni is the New York Times– and Amazon–bestselling author of the Tracy Crosswhite series, the Charles Jenkins series, and the David Sloane series. His work also includes the bestselling standalone novel The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell.
Here are his summer reading recommendations:
Marie Lu
Author of The Kingdom of Back
Author of The Kingdom of Back
Marie Lu is making quite a name for herself in the young adult genre with fantasy series, including Legend, The Young Elites, and Warcross. In her latest book, The Kingdom of Back, she weaves a tale based on Mozart and his sister...and a stranger from a magical land.
Here are her summer reading recommendations:
